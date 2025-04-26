Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,521 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on FTC Solar from $0.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on FTC Solar from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar

In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $49,048.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,984,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,194.44. The trade was a 0.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTC Solar Stock Up 1.6 %

FTCI opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.25. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

FTC Solar Profile

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

