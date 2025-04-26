Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.70. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 18,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $27,476.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 715,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,982.50. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 60,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $95,836.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,301.96. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,150 shares of company stock valued at $665,210 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

