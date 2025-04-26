CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stake Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CNA Financial worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CNA stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto acquired 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.63 per share, for a total transaction of $185,566.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 724,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,500,218.94. The trade was a 0.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,838. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

