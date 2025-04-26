Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Compass Diversified worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,338,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,402 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,866,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,080,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,637,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,305,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,103,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,477,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

CODI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

