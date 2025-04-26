Danaher’s (DHR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.87 and a 200 day moving average of $224.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

