Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Dillard’s worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,975,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Dillard’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $48,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $336.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.66. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.24 and a 1 year high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

