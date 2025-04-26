Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $97.98.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.