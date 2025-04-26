Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in DigitalOcean by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $92,962.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,592,697.62. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.27.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

