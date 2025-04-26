Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 556 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KALU. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after buying an additional 219,827 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $3,878,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after acquiring an additional 49,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $3,312,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. Wolfe Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 2.8 %

KALU opened at $60.66 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $976.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 107.32%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.