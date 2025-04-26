Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,232,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

