Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,686 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 513,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,339,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 3,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,517 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Atkore by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 318,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 113,263 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Loop Capital downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $64.08 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

