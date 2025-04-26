Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,059 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,893,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 301,539 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 382,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 360,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,165,000.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

