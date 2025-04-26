Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,612 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,840 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,166,914 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $63,072,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,135,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,103,913 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,051,000 after buying an additional 196,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,192 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 228,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,293 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,867 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor producer to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

