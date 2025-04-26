Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 72,151 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $91.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.45.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

