Equifax’s (EFX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Equifax Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $256.62 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,389,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,165,000 after acquiring an additional 135,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equifax by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 679,688 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,123,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

