Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tesla FY2025 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $284.95 on Friday. Tesla has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $916.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

