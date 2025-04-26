Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,206,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,825 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expro Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after buying an additional 758,449 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,026,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after acquiring an additional 318,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,236,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,646,000 after acquiring an additional 260,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO opened at $8.17 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.95 million, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.