FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $48.09 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after acquiring an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

