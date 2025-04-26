First American Trust FSB Sells 418 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First American Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

