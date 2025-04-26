FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,469 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.53% of FREYR Battery worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FREYR Battery by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.36.

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

