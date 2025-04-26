FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Boosted by B. Riley

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.