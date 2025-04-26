Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $6.72 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.