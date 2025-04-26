Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other WEBTOON Entertainment news, insider Junkoo Kim bought 11,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $99,277.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 498,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,628.76. The trade was a 2.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

