Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centuri were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Centuri by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Centuri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Centuri during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Centuri by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Centuri by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $18.55 on Friday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

CTRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

