Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,635 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 216.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $38.32 on Friday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $297.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

About FS Bancorp

(Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.