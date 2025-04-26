Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVE were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in EVE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EVE by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EVE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVEX opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Eve Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

