Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 1,307.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,737,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 890,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Bank by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth about $3,872,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.76. First Bank has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRBA shares. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on First Bank from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

