Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,438 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 733,168 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 49,875 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.70.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of BYND stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $194.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.38.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

