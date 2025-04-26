Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 191,574 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,267,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTG opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC increased their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

