Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,828 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,752,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFLY. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $590.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

