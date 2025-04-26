Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,262,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

