GQG Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 392,161 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,738,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 93,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,213 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.