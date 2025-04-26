Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $250.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $277.00 price target (down previously from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

Danaher stock opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average is $224.58. Danaher has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,172,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Danaher by 4,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after buying an additional 1,566,658 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

