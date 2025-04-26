Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Trading Up 37.1% – Should You Buy?

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) traded up 37.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 4,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

