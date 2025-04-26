Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 533,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after buying an additional 159,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 46,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

