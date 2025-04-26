Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOCT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.58. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $31.79.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

