Invesco Ltd. Acquires 233,684 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 323.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVEE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 352.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NV5 Global by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 73,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 914.2% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

