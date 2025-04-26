Invesco Ltd. Acquires 76,301 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.03% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 55,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $574.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.