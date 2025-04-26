Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 336.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.2 %

OSW stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.71. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

