Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,279,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gannett in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $3.49 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $511.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.09 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

