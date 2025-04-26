Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,457,901 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 1,230.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457,901 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Blend Labs worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLND. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 263.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 295,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blend Labs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,767,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after buying an additional 283,207 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,463,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 697.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $859.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,311.07. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLND. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

