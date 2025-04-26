Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Enovix worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,631 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 235,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 184,294 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENVX. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

