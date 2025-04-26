Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.21% of IPG Photonics worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.4 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.