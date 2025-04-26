Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 396.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $2,241,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

