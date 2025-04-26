Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 15,519.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $108.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.51 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 73.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRGV

About Energy Vault

(Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.