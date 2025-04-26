Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after buying an additional 212,468 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 733,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $15,507,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.99.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

