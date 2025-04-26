Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Synaptics by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

In other news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

