Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 223,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

