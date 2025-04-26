Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of Ladder Capital worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LADR opened at $10.21 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LADR. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

