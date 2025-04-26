Invesco Ltd. Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NGVC stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

